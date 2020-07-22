Edmonton councillors to debate mandatory masks Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The topic of mandatory masks will be up for discussion at Edmonton city hall on Thursday afternoon.

A special Emergency Advisory Committee meeting has been called for 1:30 p.m. Councillors will discuss city administration’s “mandatory mask decision-making model and associated fact-based indicators,” according to several tweets sent by city councillors Wednesday afternoon.

A special Emergency Advisory Committee meeting has been called for tomorrow at 1:30pm to discuss our City Administration’s mandatory mask decision-making model and associated fact-based indicators. #yegcc #yeg — Andrew Knack (@AndrewKnack) July 22, 2020

The debate comes after Calgary city council on Tuesday approved making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces and public vehicles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new bylaw comes into effect on Aug. 1.

Other Canadian cities have already moved to make masks mandatory indoors, including Toronto. Earlier this month, Quebec became the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public spaces.

Mandatory masks were debated by Edmonton’s Emergency Advisory Committee in early July, at which time it was decided that the face coverings would continue to be “strongly recommended” but not mandatory in indoor public spaces in the city.

At the time, city officials cited concerns around enforcement. Mayor Don Iveson also expressed concerns around inconsistent rules in municipalities within the Edmonton metro region.

“We would prefer that the government of Alberta make a consistent determination for the province and use their education tools to do that,” Iveson said on July 2.

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said Wednesday she reached out to her regional colleagues on Wednesday morning to see where they sit on mandating masks.

“I’ve asked them if they are considering mandatory mask bylaws such as Calgary did or if they’re considering a mask bylaw in just city facilities, including transit. My third question is are we willing to move forward with this issue as a united body? Either we all do it or we don’t,” she said.

Heron said her preference would be to make a decision as a region.

“Right now, what I’m hearing back from my regional colleagues is there is still the consensus that we need to follow Alberta Health’s lead and when they lead on a mandatory mask bylaw we will follow.”

Health officials say masks and other non-medical face coverings can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, if worn properly.

The city’s last Emergency Advisory Committee held on July 2 was meant to be the last of the summer, but officials said a meeting could be called on a moment’s notice to continue debate around the COVID-19 response in Edmonton.

Thursday’s debate comes after a spike of cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. On Tuesday, Alberta reported 141 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1,193. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 233 active cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton zone.

