Educators, parents react to Alberta decision to send K-12 students back to classrooms in fall

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) is voicing its concerns over Tuesday’s announcement by the province that in-school classes will resume on Sept. 1, saying safety must be the No. 1 priority as schools prepare to reopen during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“What teachers are asking is that the government give them a fighting chance when returning to school in September, and through the long months and potentially years ahead, as we work to ensure stable and equitable support for students learning during this continuing pandemic, ” ATA president Jason Schilling told Global News.

In a news release, Schilling says ministry officials were “collaborating meaningfully” with the association and other stakeholders in developing the initial return-to-school plan but that that engagement effectively ended in late June.

Story continues below advertisement

“Teachers had outstanding concerns, and the ATA was led to believe that further discussion would occur, but it has not,” the release stated.

3:48 Alberta minister details safety measures in schools when they reopen in fall Alberta minister details safety measures in schools when they reopen in fall

“Successful school reopening is critical to the well-being of students, teachers, staff, their families and the economy, and it requires the confidence of everyone impacted,” Schilling said.

“We believe that with clear, supported measures schools could be a safe space for learning — but outstanding concerns need to be addressed before that can happen.” Tweet This

The association said it has identified a number of key principles for the government to focus on to ensure the return to school is as safe as possible, including the creation of an assessment protocol to ensure students and adults entering schools are not symptomatic and the establishment of clear protocols for responding to people who become symptomatic at school.

Story continues below advertisement

0:52 Alberta will not have limit on class sizes, leaving physical distancing decisions to school divisions Alberta will not have limit on class sizes, leaving physical distancing decisions to school divisions

In addition, the ATA is asking for the province to develop detailed outbreak management plans for schools and implement “robust” sick leave policies for all workplaces to support parents to stay home with students who may be symptomatic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Alberta parents offer mixed reactions to back-to-school announcement

On Tuesday, the province announced 141 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in Alberta to 1,193, with 172 deaths reported.

With coronavirus numbers on the rise in Alberta, some people may not feel comfortable sending their kids back to school.

Global News spoke with several parents and students after Tuesday’s announcement, and the reactions were mixed, with many saying they will keep a close eye on COVID-19 numbers in the coming weeks as the new school year approaches.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard with young kids because there’s no real social distancing with kids, so ideally I’d like to see them go and be able to have a normal experience. I understand some enhanced cleaning would be needed, but that’s OK,” Alessandra Robertson said.

4:06 Calgary parents to watch coronavirus numbers closely as Alberta releases back-to-school plan Calgary parents to watch coronavirus numbers closely as Alberta releases back-to-school plan

Student Nicholas Duncan, meanwhile, said he’s enjoyed taking online classes.

“For me, I think it’s better,” Duncan said. “But there are some people that struggle.”

Charlotte Ivancic echoed that sentiment.

“I know that some children aren’t doing well at all with the online learning,” she said. “Some children seem to be doing well with it.”

“Of course, it’s better for children to be in school in general, but in light of the whole COVID-19 situation, I’d say that it’s not the best right now in terms of overall health and safety for our families and for our children.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think because COVID-19 is still so rampant and we haven’t found a way to live safely together in our society with it, I think that it’s too early to send children back to the classroom,” Ivancic added. “I think that it’s a huge responsibility to put on the teachers to be constantly monitoring the children, especially younger ones.”

The province has put together a school re-entry tool kit to help prepare students and parents for the upcoming school year, and more information on education and child care amid COVID-19 can be found on its website.

Calgary Board of Education ‘excited’ to welcome back students

In a statement sent to Global News via email, the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) said it is “very excited” to welcome students back on Sept. 1.

“Staff will be focused on rebuilding strong connections with their students, particularly following a prolonged absence from school,” chief superintendent Christopher Usih said.

According to Usih, students, staff and parents can expect a “near-normal” school experience.

Story continues below advertisement

“The CBE will strictly follow Alberta Health guidelines to minimize risk of disease transmission,” Usih said. “To do this, we will need everyone’s co-operation to stay home when they are feeling unwell, and to follow all health protocols as they evolve over time.”

3:04 Hinshaw, Kenney plead with young Albertans to take COVID-19 seriously as cases continue to rise Hinshaw, Kenney plead with young Albertans to take COVID-19 seriously as cases continue to rise

The CBE said in-person learning is preferred for all students but acknowledged there are some students who may not be able to return to in-person learning right away.

“For these individuals, the CBE will offer access to an online learning approach in the 2020-21 school year until such time as they are able to return to in-person learning,” Usih explained.

Read more: Calgary teen petitions province to update high school cosmetology courses to include more diversity

The CBE expects to share its re-entry plan with families next week, including changes that will be implemented in all CBE schools, and said regular updates will be provided throughout August in advance of parents sending their children back to school.

Story continues below advertisement