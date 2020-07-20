Alberta records 368 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, 3 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has confirmed a total of 368 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days as the provincial total of active infections climbs to more than 1,000.

The province’s active number of cases now sits at 1,109. Of those, 86 people are in hospital, with 17 people being treated in intensive care.

Alberta’s death toll has also increased by three. Alberta Health reported a man in his 90s has died. That death is linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Generations Calgary, a long-term care facility.

The other two deaths, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, have been linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton.

On July 17, there were 165 new cases — the largest jump in cases over a one-day period since May 1, when 218 new cases were confirmed.

On July 18, 106 new cases were confirmed and 97 cases were confirmed on July 19.

When reporting the numbers, the province provides cases that were confirmed up until 11:59 p.m. the day before.

The Calgary zone remains the area with the highest number of active cases in the province at 553.

The Edmonton zone has 225 cases, 131 cases are active in the central zone, 119 in the south zone and 76 cases have been recorded in the north zone.

There are currently five active cases in an unknown zone in the province.

To date, the province has completed 590,502 COVID-19 tests and 8,308 Albertans have recovered from the coronavirus.