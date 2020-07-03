Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary long-term care centre

By Heide Pearson Global News
An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at he Generations Calgary long-term care home.
AP Photo / David J. Phillip

Health officials are working with staff at the Generations Calgary long-term care facility after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared.

Eight people at the facility are confirmed to have the illness, according to Alberta Health, including residents and staff. Officials didn’t specify how many of the cases are in residents and workers.

Read more: COVID-19 cases in long-term care inspire redesign, reform of institutional-style homes

“AHS is working with the facility operator to ensure they are following guidance in relation to required measures in place to protect public health,” Alberta Health Services spokesperson James Wood said in an emailed statement.

“These measures include such areas as isolation of confirmed cases and contacts, testing, physical distancing, infection prevention and control and enhanced cleaning measures.”

The Generations Calgary long-term care centre is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Kevin Billo/Global News

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities have been a concern in Calgary throughout the pandemic, with several facilities reporting outbreaks over the last couple of months.

Read more: Coronavirus: Grieving families, NDP call on Alberta government for changes to seniors’ homes

Global News has reached out to Park Place Seniors Living, which runs the Generations Calgary facility, for a comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus AlbertaCOVID-19 AlbertaCOVID-19 CalgaryCoronavirus Calgarycoronavirus alberta newsCalgary long-term care covid-19 outbreakGenerations Calgary coronavirus outbreakGenerations Calgary COVID-19 outbreak
