Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary long-term care centre

Health officials are working with staff at the Generations Calgary long-term care facility after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared.

Eight people at the facility are confirmed to have the illness, according to Alberta Health, including residents and staff. Officials didn’t specify how many of the cases are in residents and workers.

“AHS is working with the facility operator to ensure they are following guidance in relation to required measures in place to protect public health,” Alberta Health Services spokesperson James Wood said in an emailed statement.

“These measures include such areas as isolation of confirmed cases and contacts, testing, physical distancing, infection prevention and control and enhanced cleaning measures.”

The Generations Calgary long-term care centre is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak. Kevin Billo/Global News

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities have been a concern in Calgary throughout the pandemic, with several facilities reporting outbreaks over the last couple of months.

Global News has reached out to Park Place Seniors Living, which runs the Generations Calgary facility, for a comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.