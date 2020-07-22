Menu

Canada

Police in London, Ont., seek help locating missing man

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 7:26 am
Robert Whitton, 51, was last seen July 14 in the area of Nelson and Maitland streets.
Robert Whitton, 51, was last seen July 14 in the area of Nelson and Maitland streets. London Police Service

The London Police Service is asking the public to keep an eye out as they continue to search for a missing man in London, Ont.

Police need help locating 51-year-old Robert Whitton.

Police say Whitton was last seen on July 14 in the area of Nelson and Maitland streets.

He is being described as a man who stands five feet five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and is clean-shaven with short brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

