London man charged with 2 counts of sexual assault: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London man faces two charges of sexual assault related to incidents on Friday, July 17.

In two separate incidents, a man inappropriately touched women at businesses located at 1275 Highbury Ave. N. and 1365 Huron St.

The incidents occurred on Friday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Police say neither victim was physically injured.

London police say further details on what took place will come out in court.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Oct. 1 to face the charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).