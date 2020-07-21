Menu

Crime

London man charged with 2 counts of sexual assault: London police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 12:44 pm
London police have charged a 30-year-old man with sexual assault.
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

A London man faces two charges of sexual assault related to incidents on Friday, July 17.

In two separate incidents, a man inappropriately touched women at businesses located at 1275 Highbury Ave. N. and 1365 Huron St.

The incidents occurred on Friday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Police say neither victim was physically injured.

Read more: London, Ont., police find suspected human remains in wooded area

London police say further details on what took place will come out in court.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Oct. 1 to face the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

