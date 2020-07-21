Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police officer taken to hospital after knife call in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 8:10 pm
Police said the officer was possibly stabbed.
Police said the officer was possibly stabbed. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say one of their officers was taken to hospital after responding to a call for a person with a knife in North York Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., police tweeted that they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and McAdam Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue West, for reports of a man armed with a knife who was trying to stab someone.

Read more: Man shot in North York, police searching for 3 suspects

Officers said one person was taken into custody and a knife was recovered, but added that an officer was injured and possibly stabbed.

Trending Stories

The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear, but police said the officer was taken to hospital.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceNorth YorkToronto Police Officer InjuredDufferin Street and McAdam Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers