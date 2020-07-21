Toronto police officer taken to hospital after knife call in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one of their officers was taken to hospital after responding to a call for a person with a knife in North York Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., police tweeted that they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and McAdam Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue West, for reports of a man armed with a knife who was trying to stab someone.

Officers said one person was taken into custody and a knife was recovered, but added that an officer was injured and possibly stabbed.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear, but police said the officer was taken to hospital.

More to come…

