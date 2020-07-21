Man shot in North York, police searching for 3 suspects

Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects after a man was shot in North York on Tuesday morning.
Police tweeted shortly after 12:30 a.m. that officers responded to a shooting near Varna Drive and Bagot Court, in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area.
Investigators said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries, police said.
According to reports multiple people fled the scene on foot. Police said they are looking for three suspects who were wearing all black clothing at the time of the shooting.
The immediate area was closed for the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Trending Stories
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments