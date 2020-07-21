Menu

Entertainment

Stephen Colbert creates the Trump version of ‘Good Will Hunting’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 12:01 pm

Stephen Colbert opened his latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday with a skit about U.S. president Donald Trump’s “unbelievable” performance on a cognitive test.

The clip began with a news cast and Trump bragging about his results on the cognitive test.

“I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of the doctors. And they were very surprised. They said, ‘that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did,'” Trump said.

Read more: Tom Hanks: ‘When I had coronavirus, my bones felt like they were made of soda crackers’

The topic of the test came up again on Sunday when Fox news anchor Chris Wallace interviewed Trump and Wallace told him that “it’s not the hardest test. There’s a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”

Colbert then created a version of Good Will Hunting which featured Trump as the main character, originally played by Matt Damon.

In the film Good Will Hunting, Damon plays a janitor who works at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and solves a complex math problem left on the board for students to solve.

In the new version, Damon’s character approaches the chalkboard while mopping the floor in the hallway and sees a picture of a camel and the question, “what is this?”

Screengrab/’The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’.

Damon writes, “pony + two piles of dirt?’, ‘a big dog smuggling hams?’, and ‘a cow who is also mountains?’.

Trending Stories

He then tries to fill in the blank spaces underneath the camel by writing “elefant.”

When two other men approach Damon’s character, Damon runs away yelling “sorry.” The men examine his work and say, “he’s an idiot.”

The joke is a reference to Wallace telling Trump that he took the test as well and there’s a question that says “what’s that” along with a photo of an elephant.

Watch the scene in the video above.

