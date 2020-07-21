Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 180 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 11:13 am
Shoppers wear masks as they line up at a mall on the third day of Quebec's mandatory mask order for all indoor public spaces 20, 2020 in Laval, Que.
Shoppers wear masks as they line up at a mall on the third day of Quebec's mandatory mask order for all indoor public spaces 20, 2020 in Laval, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Authorities in Quebec reported 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 57,796.

The province, which accounts for more than half of Canada’s COVID-19 fatalities, recorded one new death. The health crisis has killed 5,658 Quebecers to date.

The number of hospitalizations stands at 247, a decrease of four from the previous day. There are 15 patients in intensive care.

Read more: Quebec to make online teaching mandatory if coronavirus closes schools this fall

Quebec has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country, with an uptick in new cases over the past week. However, the province’s deputy premier said on Monday that the increase is due to a boost in testing.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Now, the situation is stable and under control,” said Geneviève Guilbault. “We have seen an increase in positive cases but also a very significant increase in tests.”

Story continues below advertisement

The last available date with testing data shows 10,501 tests were administered on Sunday. The province’s daily target is 14,000 tests.

Coronavirus: Majority of Quebec has ‘massively adhered’ to wearing masks, deputy premier says
Coronavirus: Majority of Quebec has ‘massively adhered’ to wearing masks, deputy premier says
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers