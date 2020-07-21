Quebec reports 180 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Authorities in Quebec reported 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 57,796.
The province, which accounts for more than half of Canada’s COVID-19 fatalities, recorded one new death. The health crisis has killed 5,658 Quebecers to date.
The number of hospitalizations stands at 247, a decrease of four from the previous day. There are 15 patients in intensive care.
Quebec has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country, with an uptick in new cases over the past week. However, the province’s deputy premier said on Monday that the increase is due to a boost in testing.
“Now, the situation is stable and under control,” said Geneviève Guilbault. “We have seen an increase in positive cases but also a very significant increase in tests.”
The last available date with testing data shows 10,501 tests were administered on Sunday. The province’s daily target is 14,000 tests.
