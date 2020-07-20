Teen driver killed in head-on car crash east of Taber

Send this page to someone via email

A teen died in a car crash east of Taber on Friday, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday.

On July 17 before 7 a.m., Taber RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 3.

A car travelling west on the highway collided head-on with an eastbound car, police said.

The 19-year-old woman from Nobleford, Alta., driving the eastbound car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that they won’t release her name.

The 17-year-old boy driving the westbound car had serious, non-life-threatening injuries. EMS took him to a local hospital and then STARS Air Ambulance took him to Calgary.

Traffic on Highway 3 was rerouted for several hours as officers investigated.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision, police said.