Traffic

Teen driver killed in head-on car crash east of Taber

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 9:06 pm
A teenager was killed in a crash near Taber, Alta., on July 17, 2020.
A teenager was killed in a crash near Taber, Alta., on July 17, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A teen died in a car crash east of Taber on Friday, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday.

On July 17 before 7 a.m., Taber RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 3.

Read more: Alcohol, drugs suspected in Alberta highway crash that injured 4 people

A car travelling west on the highway collided head-on with an eastbound car, police said.

The 19-year-old woman from Nobleford, Alta., driving the eastbound car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that they won’t release her name.

The 17-year-old boy driving the westbound car had serious, non-life-threatening injuries. EMS took him to a local hospital and then STARS Air Ambulance took him to Calgary.

Read more: Southern Alberta stakeholders weigh in on Highway 3 twinning project

Traffic on Highway 3 was rerouted for several hours as officers investigated.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision, police said.

