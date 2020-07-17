Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Alcohol, drugs suspected in Alberta highway crash that injured 4 people

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020. Global News

Alberta RCMP say drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash west of Calgary on Friday that injured four people.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22, south of Cochrane, just after 9:30 a.m.

Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020. Global News

In a news release Friday, RCMP said early indications are that an eastbound car sideswiped a tractor trailer, causing the car to enter the ditch and roll.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP allege the tractor trailer didn’t stop, but said the driver “may not have even been aware” of the crash.

Trending Stories
Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020. Global News / Jerry Favero

Two people in the car were taken to hospital with serious injures and another two people from the vehicle were treated for minor injures at the scene.

EMS said both patients taken to hospital were men, and both were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre – one in serious but stable condition and the other in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP officers at the scene of the crash told Global News first responders had to administer Narcan to the driver before he could be transported to hospital. EMS confirmed Narcan had to be administered to one of the people in the car.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have found damage to their vehicle consistent with being sideswiped, to call the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashAlberta RCMPHighway 1Alberta trafficCochrane RCMPAlberta crashHighway 22Alberta Highway CrashHighway 22 CrashTwo Car CrashAlberta Highway 1Alberta Highway 22
Flyers
More weekly flyers