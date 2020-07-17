Alcohol, drugs suspected in Alberta highway crash that injured 4 people

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash west of Calgary on Friday that injured four people.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22, south of Cochrane, just after 9:30 a.m.

Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020. Global News

In a news release Friday, RCMP said early indications are that an eastbound car sideswiped a tractor trailer, causing the car to enter the ditch and roll.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP allege the tractor trailer didn’t stop, but said the driver “may not have even been aware” of the crash.

Cochrane RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and Highway 22 on Friday, July 17, 2020. Global News / Jerry Favero

Two people in the car were taken to hospital with serious injures and another two people from the vehicle were treated for minor injures at the scene.

EMS said both patients taken to hospital were men, and both were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre – one in serious but stable condition and the other in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP officers at the scene of the crash told Global News first responders had to administer Narcan to the driver before he could be transported to hospital. EMS confirmed Narcan had to be administered to one of the people in the car.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have found damage to their vehicle consistent with being sideswiped, to call the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement