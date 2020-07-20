1 victim of Jasper tour bus rollover identified as northern Saskatchewan woman

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from a remote reservation in northern Saskatchewan has been identified as one of the victims of Saturday’s tour bus crash at the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park.

Family has identified Dionne Durocher as one of the three that died when the off-road vehicle rolled at the Avalanche Glacier around 1 p.m. on July 18.

The 24-year-old was from Canoe Narrows, Sask.

RCMP released ages and hometowns of the three victims on Monday, but said police wouldn’t be releasing the names of the victims.

Of the 24 survivors, 14 had life-threatening head or pelvis injuries. Five others were in serious condition with broken bones and the remaining five suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, RCMP said only four people were still considered to be in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night. One person was in serious but stable condition.

1:34 Banff, Calgary hospitals treat icefields sightseeing bus rollover patients Banff, Calgary hospitals treat icefields sightseeing bus rollover patients

Investigation into the cause of the crash remains underway. Some witnesses said a rockslide may have caused the off-road bus to roll, but according to the RCMP update on Monday, there was no evidence of one.

It may be several days before the vehicle is removed from the road, RCMP said, but Highway 93 remained open as of Monday afternoon.