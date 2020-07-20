Red Deer mother and daughter were moments from taking fatal Columbia Icefield tour

Send this page to someone via email

A Red Deer mother and daughter said they were just moments from boarding the bus near the Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre Saturday afternoon that resulted in three deaths.

RCMP said they will not be releasing the names of the victims, but confirmed those killed in the rollover near Jasper, Alta., are a 24-year-old woman from Canoe Narrows, Sask; a 28-year-old woman from Edmonton; and a 58-year-old man from India.

Twenty-four others were injured, of those, 14 were reported to be critically injured.

RCMP updated those conditions Monday and said four people were still considered to be in critical but stable condition. Another patient was listed in serious but stable condition.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist team remained at the scene Monday, and RCMP said it could take several days to remove the vehicle for inspection.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the rollover has not yet been determined, however RCMP have confirmed that there is no evidence that a rock slide precipitated the incident.

Susan Andrew and her daughter Kadence said they drove from Canmore and had missed a different sightseeing turn which resulted in them arriving early at the Icefield Pursuit tour on Saturday.

“I just feel sorry for those families — the ones that lost their families but also those that were injured,” Susan Andrew said.

Susan and Kadence Andrew on their Columbia Icefield tour, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Courtesy, Susan Andrew

Their bus ride had been scheduled for 1:15 p.m., but after checking in early, the pair was told there was room on the earlier 1 p.m. departure.

Story continues below advertisement

They boarded the snow bus and started the slow steep climb to the glacier.

“As we were doing the slow climb up,” Susan said, “this driver had joked about having no seatbelts.”

“There’s no seatbelts at all,” added Kadence. “There’s glass all the way around you — on the roof and on the sides.”

A picture from inside the bus Susan Andrew and her daughter Kadence took Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Columbia Icefield. Courtesy, Susan Andrew

The pair said their tour guide played a game that encouraged passengers to stand up while driving along the steep terrain, to see who could resist falling.

Pursuit president Dave McKenna said the company has been providing tours on the Ice Explorer vehicles for about 39 years and there has never been an incident where a passenger sustained a serious injury or was killed prior to Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

McKenna said the Ice Explorers are off-road vehicles and seatbelts are not required. They aren’t allowed on highways and have a top speed of 40 kilometres an hour.

Read more: Tour company launches investigation after bus rollover near Jasper kills 3

He said once the investigation is complete, Pursuit will implement any changes that might be part of recommendations for things like seatbelts.

At 1:30 p.m., the mother and daughter had reached the top of the icefield and spent the next 15 minutes taking pictures.

On they way back to the discovery centre, both Susan and Kadence waved to other passengers they passed on the snow bus they were originally scheduled to take.

“As Albertans, we are fairly friendly,” said Susan.

The pair said there were children and adults on that bus.

“We know because we saw them. We waved at them.”

Not long after the friendly encounter, both knew something had gone wrong.

“We had seen a vehicle, rushing past us,” Susan said. “Then we saw another vehicle rushing past us, so we knew something had happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very scary to know that that was our bus and we could have been in that bus.” Tweet This

1:34 Banff, Calgary hospitals treat icefields sightseeing bus rollover patients Banff, Calgary hospitals treat icefields sightseeing bus rollover patients

The vehicle had 27 people on it at the time – 26 passengers and one driver.

Back in the parking lot, Susan said the tour operator wouldn’t allow anyone back in the discovery centre. Susan and her daughter made their way around the building to get to their vehicle.

While in Jasper, they saw emergency vehicles and police rushing out to the scene.

“I feel bad for the families,” said Kadence, “and I’m deeply sorry for them.”

“It’s pretty tragic and a horrific accident,” said Susan. “We understand that they never had an accident like this before. But then it can happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Susan wondered if the snow coaches should be outfitted with seatbelts and at the very least she said passengers should not have been encouraged to stand up during the ride.

“We almost feel guilty because we weren’t on that bus and somebody else probably took our place.”

Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Pictures taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Story continues below advertisement Pictures taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Pictures taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew