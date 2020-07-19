3 people killed, 14 critically injured in sightseeing bus rollover near Jasper

An investigation continues into the cause of an all-terrain shuttle vehicle rollover near the Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre Saturday afternoon that resulted in three deaths and many injuries.

Jasper RCMP said it is conducting the investigation along with the K Division Collision Analyst, Occupational Health and Safety and Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed three adults died in the crash, while the other 24 people on the shuttle suffered various injuries and were transported to hospitals in Hinton, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Calgary.

Fourteen people were in critical, life-threatening condition, four were in serious but stable condition and six were in stable condition, according to AHS.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of the deceased, and with all of the patients impacted by this tragedy,” AHS said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people died and 24 others were injured when a coach motor vehicle rolled over at the Columbia Icefield south of Jasper, Alta. on Saturday afternoon, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News

Three people died and 24 others were injured when a coach motor vehicle rolled over at the Columbia Icefield south of Jasper, Alta. on Saturday afternoon, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News

Three people died and 24 others were injured when a coach motor vehicle rolled over at the Columbia Icefield south of Jasper, Alta. on Saturday afternoon, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News

EMS crews from multiple Alberta communities responded to the deadly crash, including Calgary, Jasper, Banff, Hinton and Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are extremely grateful to the healthcare teams and other emergency services who responded to this accident, and to all those who care for — and are still caring for — those involved,” AHS said.

READ MORE: Driver killed after being struck by own tour bus in Columbia Icefield parking lot

STARS Air Ambulance said all three of its bases from Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie responded to the incident.

STARS said two patients were transported in critical, potentially life-threatening condition. A 31-year-old man was flown to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton and a middle-aged woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

“In addition to our standard air medical crew of a flight paramedic and a flight nurse, one helicopter had a STARS transport physician on board, and another helicopter had a STARS resident accompanying,” STARS spokesperson Fatima Khawaja said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his condolences on Twitter to those impacted by the tragic incident.

Story continues below advertisement

To those who lost a loved one in yesterday’s bus crash at the Columbia Icefields, know that we are here for you and are keeping you in our thoughts. We also wish a full recovery to those who were injured. And to the first responders, thank you for your quick action and hard work. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 19, 2020

Rob Kanty said he was on the same tour about an hour before the crash. Kanty said he was in the parking lot of the Discovery Centre when he was asked by an employee to leave.

“We were parked facing the glacier and you could still see dust. When we looked a little bit closer you could still see some rocks sliding down the hill, so we were like, ‘Oh, there was a rockslide,'” he said.

“Unfortunately when we looked a little bit closer we saw the rockslide also took out one of the snow coaches and it ended up landing on its roof at the bottom.”

Angela Bye said she also did the tour Saturday morning and spent time at the icefield afterwards when she noticed something had happened to one of the tour vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“We went down at the bottom of the hill to go look closer at the foot of the icefields and as we were looking up we noticed one of the vehicles looked like it was flipped up with the wheels up,” Bye said.

“We didn’t see emergency vehicles for a while afterwards and couldn’t tell when they first arrived. When we were leaving the area we saw quite a few more arrive. We got passed by three or four ambulances, a couple fire trucks and many many parks emergency vehicles.”

The identities of the three victims have not yet been released.