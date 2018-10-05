Driver killed after being struck by tour bus in Columbia Icefield parking lot

A tour bus driver is dead after being struck by her vehicle in the parking lot of the Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre on Thursday.

RCMP said the driver, a 52-year-old woman believed to be from Alberta, was outside the bus when she was hit. Investigators said the bus also struck four parked vehicles before stopping.

Officers were called to the parking lot at 1:18 p.m. after receiving 911 calls there had been a collision.

STARS Air Ambulance also responded to the parking lot, but wasn’t used, as the woman died at the scene, RCMP said.

“Several witnesses were interviewed and preliminary information indicates that the bus driver was outside of the bus when she was struck,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP spokesperson Laurel Scott told Global News that officers will “investigate all the contributing factors” to the collision.