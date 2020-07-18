Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Multiple injuries reported in coach vehicle rollover: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
File shot of RCMP vehicle.
File shot of RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP said a coach vehicle rolled over near Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre on Highway 93 Saturday.

Fifteen people were on board the vehicle at the time of the crash and multiple injuries have been reported, according to police.

RCMP said multiple fire and EMS crews as well as a helicopter were called to the scene. STARS Air Ambulance said all three of its bases responded to the incident.

People are being asked to stay away from the area to allow access for emergency responders.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
STARS Air AmbulanceJasper RCMPHighway 93 crashColumbia Icefieldscoach vehicle rolloverColumbia Icefields vehicle rolloverJasper rollover
Flyers
More weekly flyers