Multiple injuries reported in coach vehicle rollover: RCMP

RCMP said a coach vehicle rolled over near Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre on Highway 93 Saturday.

Fifteen people were on board the vehicle at the time of the crash and multiple injuries have been reported, according to police.

RCMP said multiple fire and EMS crews as well as a helicopter were called to the scene. STARS Air Ambulance said all three of its bases responded to the incident.

People are being asked to stay away from the area to allow access for emergency responders.

More to come…