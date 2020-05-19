Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover near Holden: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 7:57 pm
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Holden, Alta., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, according to RCMP.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Holden, Alta., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, according to RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A woman died after a single-vehicle rollover near Holden, Alta., on Tuesday, according to Tofield RCMP.

An SUV was heading east on Township Road 494 near Range Road 162 when it rolled over at around 8 a.m., police said.

The passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Holden, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release her name.

The woman driving the vehicle had serious, non-life-threatening injuries and EMS took her to hospital.

RCMP are investigating.

Holden is about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta fatal crashAlberta fatal collisionFatal Alberta crashFatal Crash AlbertaholdenTofield RCMPfatal collision albertafatal Holden crashHolden AlbertaHolden Alberta crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.