Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover near Holden: Alberta RCMP

A woman died after a single-vehicle rollover near Holden, Alta., on Tuesday, according to Tofield RCMP.
An SUV was heading east on Township Road 494 near Range Road 162 when it rolled over at around 8 a.m., police said.
The passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Holden, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release her name.
The woman driving the vehicle had serious, non-life-threatening injuries and EMS took her to hospital.
RCMP are investigating.
Holden is about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
