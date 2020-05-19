Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover near Holden: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman died after a single-vehicle rollover near Holden, Alta., on Tuesday, according to Tofield RCMP.

An SUV was heading east on Township Road 494 near Range Road 162 when it rolled over at around 8 a.m., police said.

The passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Holden, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release her name.

The woman driving the vehicle had serious, non-life-threatening injuries and EMS took her to hospital.

RCMP are investigating.

Holden is about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

