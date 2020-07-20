Conexus Credit Union building in Wascana Centre opens to public, employees

Send this page to someone via email

The new headquarters for Conexus Credit Union in Regina’s Wascana Centre officially opened to the public and some of its employees Monday.

The 80,000 square-foot space is located next to the University of Regina‘s College Avenue Campus, with an atrium link to the 100-year-old Darke Hall.

“The vision for a re-imagined College Avenue is now real,” said Eric Dillon, CEO of Conexus Credit Union.

“When you come in, there’s access to a coffee shop, water bottle filling stations, community-use rooms and of course, Cultivator powered by Conexus.”

Around 15,000 square feet of space is dedicated to Conexus’s business incubator, Cultivator, which is aimed at growing start ups and an “entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Launched in 2019, while temporarily located on the U of R main campus, Cultivator has incubated 32 Saskatchewan companies, resulting in 86 jobs being created, $1.7 million in private capital raised and $1.4 million in revenue generated.

Dillon said between 180-200 Conexus administrative employees will work out of the new headquarters, having previously worked out of four separate offices across the city.

“Of course with COVID restrictions, we have a much lower occupancy, probably about 30 to 40 per cent of that number, at opening,” he said.

More than 20 per cent of the new building is shared, public space. In the main lobby, visitors are welcomed by a vertical 264 square-foot, three-storey, self-sustaining living wall of 2,800 plants. Taryn Snell / Global News

The main floor will be open to the public during regular business hours with seating areas, washrooms, an ATM and on-site Slice Cafe.

“The space is a gathering point, not only in the building, but also the community and the users of the park,” said owner Aimee Schulhaus, who also owns Tangerine: The Food Bar and Schoolhaus Culinery Arts in Regina.

Slice cafe offers dine-in space and a full take-out menu, which Schulhaus said will use as many local ingredients as possible.

Schulhaus noted the cafe wants to eliminate single-use plastic, which it can’t currently do under COVID-19 safety measures.

The eatery does offer compostable cutlery, and will eventually have a full compost program while also allowing people to bring reusable containers once public safety measures allow.

How the project developed

It’s more than four years since the University of Regina first announced the development partnership, which has been the subject of controversy and criticism throughout the process.

The U of R issued a request for proposals in January 2016, seeking a partnership to help with its renewal project of College Avenue Campus and Darke Hall.

Conexus Credit Union investigated 17 other sites for a potential headquarters across the province before partnering with the U of R, and donating $8.6 million to the university as part of the winning bid.

“Without that project, College Avenue (campus) would have had to close,” said Thomas Chase, U of R interim president and vice-chancellor.

The atrium link, which will act as a lobby for Darke Hall, saved the university about $10 million worth of shared infrastructure upgrades, like heating/cooling systems, as a result.

Additionally, Conexus worked with Friends of Wascana Marsh on a bird-friendly exterior design, with coloured bands baked into a portion of the glass, which reduce the reflection of the windows.

The building is also fully equipped for solar power, however, panels still need to be installed on the rooftop once construction finishes on the adjacent Darke Hall restoration.

But the mix of modern and heritage architecture is still a point of contention for the earliest opponents of the $55-million project.

On Monday, Rob Humphries and a small group of other concerned citizens involved with No Business in the Park group gathered outside the Conexus building.

“I can honestly say for the first time in my life, I’m ashamed to say I’m a member of Conexus,” said Humphries, who claimed to be a 40-member of the credit union.

Last December, Saskatchewan’s auditor reported that the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) board approved the Conexus concept design knowing it didn’t fit into 2016 Wascana Master Plan.

Humphries took umbrage with the development’s lack of compliance, adding since the building won’t be torn down, Conexus should make room for The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB).

“They’re going to build another 80,000 square foot or 77,000 square foot building over on the east side for the Brandt building. Why not move CNIB into part of this building, then we can convert that area into a park?” he said.

When asked about this possibility, Dillon noted the original re-imagining of the building was a space for Conexus, Cultivator and public use.

“We know not everyone agrees, but College Avenue — the original University of Regina — is a very important part of Wascana Centre,” Dillon said.

“We’re very proud to be the partner to bring [the revitalization] to life, and as part of that our staff is here, but we don’t envision turning it into something different than what was promised in 2016.”

CNIB is slated to receive 4,200 square feet of rent-free space within Brandt development. That project, currently in the design phase, is on hold as public consultation continues.

