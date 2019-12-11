Menu

Canada

No Business in the Park provides list of demands following provincial audit

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 5:59 pm
No Business in the Park has put forward a list of demands to the Saskatchewan government regarding development in Wascana Park.
No Business in the Park has put forward a list of demands to the Saskatchewan government regarding development in Wascana Park. Dave Parsons / Global News

For the past year-and-a-half, No business in the Park has been holding weekly protests in an attempt to prevent large business developments in Regina’s Wascana Park.

The group has been vocal with their displeasure with both the Conexus and CNIB/Brandt projects.

Last week, they received more ammunition after Judy Ferguson released her provincial audit.

The audit revealed the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) approved both projects without any clear indication they conformed to the Wascana Centre Master Plan – a set of rules put in place to safeguard the park.

READ MORE: Design approval for major Wascana Park projects unclear on master plan compliance: auditor

“This whole process has been illegal,” claims Lorraine Weidner, No Business in the Park founding member.

“We knew right from the start that this was very wrong and the auditor obviously agreed with that.”

No Business in the Park has now put forward a list of demands to the Saskatchewan government, asking they comply with Ferguson’s findings.

The demands include putting an end to the CNIB/Brandt project in Wascana Park, having Conexus relinquish its 90-year lease, and re-purposing the Conexus building.

“The building needs to comply with the founding principles…that would be government, education, culture, recreation and the environment,” Weidner said.

READ MORE: Conexus unveils plans for Wascana Park building

“Any of those principles that would come into this building would be fine.”

The auditor’s report said the PCC board approved the conceptual design of the Conexus building despite knowing it did not fit with the Wascana Centre Master Plan.

As for the CNIB/Brandt project, it’s being placed on hold pending a report from the provincial auditor.

The audit also called on Wascana Centre Authority to improve its approval process for major projects – making it more transparent.

Ferguson’s report said the PCC does not have clear procedures or expectations to consult the public on major developments in the park.

The province told Global News there is no update in relation to the CNIB/Brandt project.

