Design approval for major Wascana Park projects unclear on master plan compliance: auditor

Saskatchewan’s auditor is calling on the Wascana Centre Authority to improve its approval process for major projects, like the Conexus and Brandt/CNIB buildings, and make the approval process more transparent.

Auditor Judy Ferguson looked into the approval process as part of her annual audit of provincial government function.

She found the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), the government body that oversees the Wascana Centre, does not have clear procedures or expectations to consult the public on major developments in Wascana Park.

The report says the PCC could not demonstrate how the board approved conceptual designs for the Conexus and CNIB/Brandt buildings conform to the Wascana Master Plan. It is the responsibility of the PCC and its board to make sure major developments conform to this plan.

For one of the projects, the report said the PCC board approved the conceptual design despite knowing it did not fit the Wascana Master Plan. The auditor does not specify which project it is in her report.

For the other major project, the board’s minutes did not contain information from the architectural advisory committee or how the board was satisfied the building would conform to the Wascana Master Plan.

Under the Provincial Capital Commission Act, clearly documenting in minutes how major developments fit into the master plan is a requirement.

The auditor noted the PCC appropriately shared details about their review and approval procedures, but did not provide the public “sufficiently understandable” information about the procedures or information about what stage in the review process each project was in.

The auditor said the PCC needs to enact the following recommendations to ensure project approval is in line with existing legislation:

Develop written expectations for public consultation on major amendments to the master plan;

Publish design review steps for major developments in Wascana Centre, and keep the public informed about the status of these developments;

Clearly show in board minutes how major developments fit into the Wascana Master Plan; and

Establish agreements with building owners in Wascana Center to ensure building use conforms to the master plan.

