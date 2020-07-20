Menu

Crime

2 charged after refusal to leave Elmvale, Ont., store with maximum customer limit: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 11:41 am
A store employee explained the company's customer limit policy and asked two people to leave for the time being, but the pair became confrontational, OPP say.
Huronia West OPP say they have laid trespassing charges after two people refused to leave an Elmvale, Ont., retail store with a maximum customer limit on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, two people came into the store and exceeded its policy of having a certain number of customers inside at one time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A store employee then explained the company’s policy and asked the two people to leave for the time being, police say, but the pair became confrontational.

The two people were subsequently refused service before they were directed to leave, officers add.

They then refused to leave the store, which caused the employee to call police for help, according to officers.

Two people were charged with not leaving when directed to.

OPP are reminding people that companies have the right to create their own policies to limit the number of customers allowed in a store.

In many cases, police say the policies are created to promote the safety of their employees and customers.

