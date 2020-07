Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating a shooting that took place in Bradford, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting took place on the 4th Line.

We're investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon on the 4th Line in #Bradford. Expect a large police presence in the area. Further information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8nnkmg4ORN — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) July 17, 2020

Officers say to expect a large police presence in the area.

More to come…

