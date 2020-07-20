Menu

Canada

Liberals push to pass bill to extend wage-subsidy program, disability grants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2020 7:21 am
Coronavirus: Canada to extend emergency wage subsidy program into December
WATCH: Canada to extend emergency wage subsidy program into December

The House of Commons meets today as the Liberals seek to pass a bill to extend their wage-subsidy program, send a special payment to people with disabilities and extend some legal deadlines for court cases.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the wage-subsidy program needs to be extended to December and have its criteria loosened a little, so business can re-open and employ workers even if trade is slow at first as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Read more: Finance minister reveals changes to COVID-19 wage subsidy program

The payments of up to $600 for people with disabilities and the court extensions were elements of a bill the Liberals couldn’t get through the House of Commons in June.

It would also have added new penalties for defrauding the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program and the Liberals couldn’t find another party to back it.

Fiscal Snapshot: Morneau details how COVID-19 benefits have helped Canadians, businesses
Fiscal Snapshot: Morneau details how COVID-19 benefits have helped Canadians, businesses

The Bloc Quebecois says its MPs will support this new bill, making its passage all but certain.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
