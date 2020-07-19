OPP search for missing man near Bob’s Lake in South Frontenac

Send this page to someone via email

OPP divers are assisting in the search for a man who went overboard in his canoe on Saturday night on Little Lost Lake, near Bob’s Lake, in South Frontenac.

According to the OPP, 61-year-old Clarence Hale was fishing with his wife Saturday evening. At around 6 p.m., police were called to the scene after the canoe he and his wife were in capsized.

Only Hale’s wife was able to make it back safe by swimming to shore.

Police say Hale was not wearing a life jacket while out on the canoe. However, Hale’s family members told Global News that he is known to be an avid swimmer.

Frontenac OPP, firefighters and locals volunteered to help look for Hale on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The search resumed on Sunday afternoon with an underwater search and recovery unit.

“He was not recovered at the time of the search last night and when it got too dark the OPP called upon assistance from our underwater search and recovery team, with their marine unit to provide assistance,” says OPP Const. Christine Quenneville.

As of Sunday, the OPP is considering this a recovery mission.

More to come.

Read more: Kingston police identify body found near Battery Park as missing man