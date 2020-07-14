Menu

Canada

OPP search for missing Tyendinaga Township man

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:21 am
OPP ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Heinz Wittenborn to contact L&A County OPP.
Global News

Lennox and Addington County OPP are searching for 82-year-old Heinz Wittenborn after he left his home in Tyendinaga Township on Monday and didn’t return.

According to police, Wittenborn was last seen leaving his home on Hinchey Road at around 3 p.m. wearing blue jeans.

Wittenborn is described as fit and approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with white hair that is thinning on top and a white beard.

OPP ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact L&A County OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or report anonymously at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or online with tipsubmit.com.

Read more: Belleville police investigating act of arson that killed 72-year-old man

 

