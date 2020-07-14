Menu

Crime

Kingston police identify body found near Battery Park as missing man

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 9:33 am
Kingston police identified the body found outside Battery Park as 20-year-old international student Jaykumar Patel.
Kingston police identified the body found outside Battery Park as 20-year-old international student Jaykumar Patel. GoFundMe

Kingston police have identified a body found in the water near Battery Park as that of a missing man.

Jaykumar Patel, 20, went missing on June 26, and his body was recovered from Lake Ontario on July 1.

Read more: Kingston police searching for missing man

Although a GoFundMe for Patel’s family had been set up shortly after his body was recovered, Kingston police did not officially confirm his identity until July 13.

According to the GoFundMe, which has raised over $27,000 to date, Patel was an international student from India. The GoFundMe was set up to help his parents travel to Canada and prepare funeral arrangements.

Kingston police have not released any information about Patel’s cause of death.

