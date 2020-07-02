Menu

Canada

Body of young man found in St. Lawrence River near Battery Park: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 10:51 am
A body was found in the St. Lawrence River near Kingston's Battery Park on Canada Day, according to police. .
Global Kingston

Kingston police say the body of a young man was discovered in the St. Lawrence River on Canada Day.

Police were called to the breakwater area near Battery Park on Wednesday around 4 p.m. after someone in the park reported a body floating in the water.

Frontenac Paramedics, Kingston Fire and Rescue and the Coroner’s Office were also at the scene.

Read more: Body of a man in his 30s pulled from the Napanee River: police

The body was retrieved from the water and the coroner is currently investigating.

Kingston police say they know the identity of the deceased but are not releasing the name until an autopsy is performed, and until his next of kin are notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston police say there is currently nothing that points to foul play or suspicious activity, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

