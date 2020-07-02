Body of young man found in St. Lawrence River near Battery Park: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say the body of a young man was discovered in the St. Lawrence River on Canada Day.

Police were called to the breakwater area near Battery Park on Wednesday around 4 p.m. after someone in the park reported a body floating in the water.

Frontenac Paramedics, Kingston Fire and Rescue and the Coroner’s Office were also at the scene.

The body was retrieved from the water and the coroner is currently investigating.

Kingston police say they know the identity of the deceased but are not releasing the name until an autopsy is performed, and until his next of kin are notified.

Kingston police say there is currently nothing that points to foul play or suspicious activity, but the investigation is still in its early stages.