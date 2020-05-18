Menu

Canada

Body of a man in his 30s pulled from the Napanee River: police

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 7:29 pm
Updated May 18, 2020 7:32 pm
The OPP Marine Unit pull the body of a man in his 30s from the Napanee River
The OPP from Lennox and Addington County were called to the scene just off of Clarke Ave. at 5:30am Monday - for reports of a man in the river. The OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, the OPP Marine Unit along with fire and paramedic services assisted in the search.

An active search continued for most of the day Monday on and in the Napanee River for an adult male.

Global News
Global News

The OPP from Lennox and Addington County were called to the scene just off of Clarke Avenue at 5:30am for reports of a man in the river.

READ MORE: Missing man found dead on ATV trail in Hillsdale, N.B.

The OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, the OPP Marine Unit along with fire and paramedic services assisted in the search.

Global News
Global News

By late afternoon, the body of a man in his 30s was pulled from the river.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Toronto DJ

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed and the investigation is continuing with assistance from the office of the regional coroner.

More to come

