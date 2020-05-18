Body of a man in his 30s pulled from the Napanee River: police

Send this page to someone via email

An active search continued for most of the day Monday on and in the Napanee River for an adult male.

The OPP from Lennox and Addington County were called to the scene just off of Clarke Avenue at 5:30am for reports of a man in the river.

The OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, the OPP Marine Unit along with fire and paramedic services assisted in the search.

By late afternoon, the body of a man in his 30s was pulled from the river.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed and the investigation is continuing with assistance from the office of the regional coroner.

