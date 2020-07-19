Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Penticton’s speedway wants green light to host larger crowds

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 3:46 pm
The operators of the Penticton Speedway have been informed they are not allowed to have more than 50 spectators in the stands.
The operators of the Penticton Speedway have been informed they are not allowed to have more than 50 spectators in the stands. Penticton Speedway/Facebook

The owner of Penticton’s speedway is pleading directly to B.C.’s top doctor to amend a mass gathering order allowing more than 50 spectators in the stands at the popular race track.

Johnny Aantjes says the 22-acre outdoor venue usually attracts up to 5,000 spectators during the summer racing season and it held a successful race event on July 4 with 1,500 spectators while maintaining physical distancing.

Read more: With large gatherings ruled out in B.C. this summer, Okanagan wedding venues rescheduling

However, B.C.’s Ministry of Health cracked down on the speedway following the race event, indicating operators would have to abide by the sweeping 50-person limit on mass gatherings.

Aantjes says much like restaurants, retail stores, golf courses, beaches and parks, he too can ensure people are at least six feet apart and offer increased cleaning and safety standards.

Story continues below advertisement
The Penticton Speedway is a massive venue with capacity for up to 5,000 fans during normal times, operators said.
The Penticton Speedway is a massive venue with capacity for up to 5,000 fans during normal times, operators said. Penticton Speedway/Facebook

“If we can have a policy and plans in place to safely work around COVID measures, it would be great if they would increase our capacity so we could survive,” he told Global News.

“We don’t want a hand out from the government, we don’t want more tax dollars that have to be paid back down the road, we want to make our own money.”

Trending Stories
Organizers scrambling as B.C. bans drive-in events with 50 plus vehicles
Organizers scrambling as B.C. bans drive-in events with 50 plus vehicles

Aantjes says he decided to go ahead with this weekend’s hit-2-pass race invitational without any spectators in the stands.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: Three more popular events in Okanagan cancelled due to pandemic

At $20 per ticket, revenue losses are substantial, he said.

“It’s not about a speedway, it’s about a small business surviving.”

Important advice from B.C. health officials about travel and mass gatherings amid coronavirus
Important advice from B.C. health officials about travel and mass gatherings amid coronavirus

Aantjes says he has written directly to B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, requesting the mass gathering order be adjusted for the Penticton venue.

That order can be read here. 

Meanwhile, the Okanagan has recorded a spike in novel coronavirus cases as B.C. entered phase three of its reopening plan on June 24, allowing recreational travel within the province.

As of Friday, health officials said 35 test positive cases were linked to the community exposure events in Kelowna’s downtown waterfront district in early July.

Story continues below advertisement

Four cases at the Krazy Cherry Fruit Company in Oliver, B.C., are also believed to be linked to the Kelowna outbreak, officials said.

Poplar Grove Winery near Penticton temporarily closed its doors on Friday for a deep clean after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Global Okanagan has reached out to Interior Health and B.C.’s Ministry of Health for comment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruspentictonOkanagan coronavirusPenticton SpeedwayBC COVID-19 eventsBC mass gatheringsPenticton mass gatherings
Flyers
More weekly flyers