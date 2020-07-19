Coronavirus: Penticton’s speedway wants green light to host larger crowds

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of Penticton’s speedway is pleading directly to B.C.’s top doctor to amend a mass gathering order allowing more than 50 spectators in the stands at the popular race track.

Johnny Aantjes says the 22-acre outdoor venue usually attracts up to 5,000 spectators during the summer racing season and it held a successful race event on July 4 with 1,500 spectators while maintaining physical distancing.

However, B.C.’s Ministry of Health cracked down on the speedway following the race event, indicating operators would have to abide by the sweeping 50-person limit on mass gatherings.

Aantjes says much like restaurants, retail stores, golf courses, beaches and parks, he too can ensure people are at least six feet apart and offer increased cleaning and safety standards.

Story continues below advertisement

The Penticton Speedway is a massive venue with capacity for up to 5,000 fans during normal times, operators said. Penticton Speedway/Facebook

“If we can have a policy and plans in place to safely work around COVID measures, it would be great if they would increase our capacity so we could survive,” he told Global News.

“We don’t want a hand out from the government, we don’t want more tax dollars that have to be paid back down the road, we want to make our own money.”

2:03 Organizers scrambling as B.C. bans drive-in events with 50 plus vehicles Organizers scrambling as B.C. bans drive-in events with 50 plus vehicles

Aantjes says he decided to go ahead with this weekend’s hit-2-pass race invitational without any spectators in the stands.

Story continues below advertisement

At $20 per ticket, revenue losses are substantial, he said.

“It’s not about a speedway, it’s about a small business surviving.”

8:17 Important advice from B.C. health officials about travel and mass gatherings amid coronavirus Important advice from B.C. health officials about travel and mass gatherings amid coronavirus

Aantjes says he has written directly to B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, requesting the mass gathering order be adjusted for the Penticton venue.

That order can be read here.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan has recorded a spike in novel coronavirus cases as B.C. entered phase three of its reopening plan on June 24, allowing recreational travel within the province.

As of Friday, health officials said 35 test positive cases were linked to the community exposure events in Kelowna’s downtown waterfront district in early July.

Story continues below advertisement

Four cases at the Krazy Cherry Fruit Company in Oliver, B.C., are also believed to be linked to the Kelowna outbreak, officials said.

Poplar Grove Winery near Penticton temporarily closed its doors on Friday for a deep clean after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Global Okanagan has reached out to Interior Health and B.C.’s Ministry of Health for comment.