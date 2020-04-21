Coronavirus: Three more popular events in Okanagan cancelled due to pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Three popular Okanagan events have been added to the growing list of cancelled celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Westside Daze, the annual Canada day celebration and Rutland May Days have been cancelled, as they will not be able to operate under the ban on 50 people gatherings in B.C.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Westside Daze and the annual Canada Day Celebration is cancelled for 2020 due to Dr. Henry’s advice on Saturday,” organizers announced on social media.

“Don’t fear because we will be back in full force for 2021!”

Westside Daze was scheduled to run July 10-12, but will now have to wait until next year, as organizers say it’s more important to keep everyone safe.

Rutland May Days was cancelled earlier this month.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. CDC has restricted the holding of large events at this time. Therefore, we regretfully announce the cancellation of Rutland’s 61st Annual May Days festival that was to be held May 15 to 17, 2020,” Lesley Golnik, Rutland Park Society’s operations manager, said in a Facebook post.

“We would like to reschedule the event to a later time, perhaps September 2020.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke about gatherings in B.C. on Saturday.

“We do not have enough herd immunity to protect everybody and allow that type of event to happen,” she said.

“Large parades, large mass gatherings where we all come together, those will not be happening this summer.” Tweet This

Henry said this also applies to weddings and other large family gatherings, and she is urging people to consider using online ways to connect.

“I do think there are possibilities in the summer that we will be having lots of other opportunities to have more social interaction, but if you look at the modelling we did … we need to find a sweet spot.”

