Coronavirus: Central Okanagan Food Bank eases application rule due to pandemic

After helping the community for more than 30 years, the Central Okanagan Food Bank has removed a barrier from their online application to help even more people in the region.

Normally when you are signing up for services at the food bank, you have to fill out five different sections of their website. Now, because of COVID-19, potential clients no longer need to fill out the monthly income and expenses form.

“It wouldn’t be fair because people have just been laid off,” said Trevor Moss, Central Okanagan Food Bank CEO.

“So we wanted to remove the barriers for those people and to make certain that they can get access to the food we are providing.”

Food banks up and down the valley are seeing a steep increase in demand in the past few weeks and the Central Okanagan Food Bank is no exception.

“What we are seeing over the last two weeks approximately a 27-per cent increase in reference to booked appointments. So that’s massive.”

The Central Okanagan Food Bank helped feed 780 households and 550 children in the last two weeks.

“I just heard from our front-line workers, everyone is just saying thank you. There’s that spirit of gratitude and they are just relieved because there is just so much pressure,” said Moss.

The food bank is in need of non-perishable food items, or cash donation. It is also falling short of volunteers, and any support that can be provided would be appreciated.

To register for services visit their websitecofoodbank.com