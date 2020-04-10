McCain Foods donates 20 million pounds of potatoes to support Canadian food banks

Send this page to someone via email

McCain Foods is donating 20 million pounds of potato products to food banks across the country.

The New Brunswick-based company says it’s trying to help communities struggling with food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this time of physical distancing, feelings of community and support are ever more important,” said Max Koeune, president and CEO of McCain Foods.

“Our collective goal is to feed real moments of togetherness and these challenging times are no exception. That is why we are working with charitable organizations across Canada to help fight hunger in our country.”

The donation will provide 60 million servings of potatoes. McCains is hoping the donation will help meet the increased demand food banks are facing in recent weeks.

“Because of COVID-19, many local food drives typically held this time of year are cancelled,” said Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada, in a statement. “We are grateful for this contribution as we face the increase in demand this pandemic is causing.”

Last week, the McCain Foundation announced a donation of $1.3 million to support food banks, shelters and community kitchens in New Brunswick, Manitoba and Alberta.