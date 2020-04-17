Menu

Health

Winnipeg Humane Society launches emergency pet food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 11:37 am
FILE: A puppy and a kitten pose together. . Photo by Ren Netherland / Barcroft Media / Getty Images

If navigating the coronavirus pandemic means you’re struggling to make ends meet for yourself and your pet, there’s help available.

Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Javier Schwersensky told 680 CJOB his organization has launched an emergency food bank for people who can’t afford to buy food for their pets during these difficult times.

“We are receiving increased calls from people who don’t have money right now… They don’t have work and things are very uncertain,” said Schwersensky.

“If you’ve been laid off, if you’re not at work, if you’re a student and you’re struggling to pay the rent… if you just need food for your pet, you can apply.”

Qualifying pet owners will be able to pick up a one-week supply of food at the shelter, for a maximum of two pets per household.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Winnipeg Humane Society asks for fosters

You can apply for the emergency program online at the Humane Society’s website, or by phone (204-982-2021) if you don’t have internet access.

Schwersensky said the humane society is also organizing donations for dogs in northern Manitoba.

“We’re partnering with different rescues, and we’re organizing, essentially, food and blanket drives to send up north.

“There are new travel restrictions, so we’re working around that as well.”

Wet food for puppies and blankets are in high demand. If you’ve got some you’d like to donate, you can drop them off outside the shelter.

WHS Animal Compassion Team: How you can get involved
WHS Animal Compassion Team: How you can get involved
