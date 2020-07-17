Okanagan winery employee tests positive for COVID-19; business temporarily closed

Send this page to someone via email

A small winery in the South Okanagan has temporarily closed its doors after learning that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Poplar Grove Winery, located on the Naramata Bench near Penticton, said it will be closed until Monday, July 20, after being notified of the positive test on Thursday.

The winery said the restaurant employee wasn’t showing any symptoms and wore a mask and gloves while at work, but that the tasting room and restaurant were immediately shut down upon receiving the news.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately shut down the winery tasting room and the restaurant so that we could consult with the Interior Health Authority to determine the next steps to ensure the safety of our valued guests and staff,” winery owner and president Tony Holler said in a press release sent to Global News on Friday.

The press release said Interior Health “assured us that because of our diligent policies and safety and sanitation procedures, there is no significant risk to the public or our staff, and therefore they are not recommending testing or self-isolation of contacts.”

The winery also said it was advised to sanitize and told it could reopen as early as tomorrow.

“However, Poplar Grove will temporarily close for three days to conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitation to prepare for a safe reopening,” said the release, noting it will reopen on Monday, July 20.

Poplar Grove also said though it was confident of its coronavirus protocols, guests who visited the restaurant on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, and are concerned can receive further direction from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Global News has reached out to Interior Health for more information.

