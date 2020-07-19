Menu

1 man dead after ATV crash near Sheet Harbour, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 2:52 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Sheet Harbour, N.S.

RCMP say they responded to the crash of an all-terrain vehicle on Highway 374 at 4:57 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the wreckage of the ATV off the road. Its driver, a 54-year-old man from Malay Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

EHS and local firefighters also assisted at the scene.

