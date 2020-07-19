1 man dead after ATV crash near Sheet Harbour, N.S.

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Sheet Harbour, N.S.
RCMP say they responded to the crash of an all-terrain vehicle on Highway 374 at 4:57 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they found the wreckage of the ATV off the road. Its driver, a 54-year-old man from Malay Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Stories
No one other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
10 injured — 1 seriously — following 3-vehicle collision just east of Lindsay, Ont.: police
EHS and local firefighters also assisted at the scene.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments