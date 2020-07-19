Menu

Crime

Charlottetown police investigating deaths of mother, nine-year-old daughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2020 9:17 am
A Charlottetown Police Services vehicle, file .
A Charlottetown Police Services vehicle, file . Alexander Quon/Global News

Charlottetown police are investigating after a woman and her nine-year-old daughter were found dead in their home overnight Friday in the Sherwood area.

Police said in a statement on Saturday that the deaths of the 47-year-old woman and her daughter are believed to be an isolated incident.

Read more: 21-year-old woman charged in Triston Reece homicide investigation

Authorities said they will release further details as their probe progresses into what happened.

The department’s major crime and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.

Autopsies are expected to be carried out Sunday in Halifax.

Police said there was no ongoing risk to public safety stemming from the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
