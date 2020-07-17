21-year-old woman charged in Triston Reece homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has charged 21-year-old Miranda Taylor in connection with the 2019 homicide of Triston Reece.

Halifax police say Taylor was arrested Wednesday, July 15, and charged with one count of accessory after the fact and two counts of intimidation of a justice participant in connection with the homicide.

Reece was shot on the 7100 block of Scot Street in Halifax on July 26, 2019. He died in the hospital shortly after.

1:42 19-year-old football star remembered by family and friends during celebration of life 19-year-old football star remembered by family and friends during celebration of life

The 19-year-old was a well-known football player who competed for Football Nova Scotia and Citadel High School, Global News reported last year.

Story continues below advertisement

His homicide was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program on Oct. 24, 2019, offering up to $150,000 to anyone that comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

On Nov. 15, 2019, 40-year-old Kaz Henry Cox was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Reece’s case. Cox represented himself in court on Nov. 18.

Miranda Taylor appeared in court Friday, according to police.

A release says the investigation is still ongoing and investigators believe there are more people who have information on Reece’s murder.