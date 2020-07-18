Coronavirus exposures reported on 2 more flights through Vancouver

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) is notifying the public of two new coronavirus exposures on flights in or out of the Vancouver International Airport.
Both flights took place on Monday, July 13:
- Air Canada flight 111 from Toronto to Vancouver
- Air Canada flight 8073 from Vancouver to Victoria
The BC CDC is advising passengers on both flights to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to call 811 to arrange for a test immediately.
On Thursday, B.C.’s provincial health officer expressed frustration with airlines over their collection of passenger data.
Dr. Bonnie Henry said she wants to see airlines collect names and phone numbers for all passengers, information she says is often not included on flight manifests.
The BC CDC has issued exposure alerts for 17 flights in or out of the province since June 3.View link »
