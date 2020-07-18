No new cases reported, three active cases remain in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases on Saturday as three active cases remain in the province.

In total, there have been 168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and 48,328 negative tests.

The most recent case was reported on Wednesday and involved a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton area.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, and 163 people have recovered from the virus.

There have also been two deaths in the province.

New Brunswick is still operating within the Atlantic bubble, which allows travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without mandatory self-isolation.

Travellers coming to New Brunswick from outside of Atlantic provinces are still required to isolate for 14 days.