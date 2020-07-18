Menu

Canada

No new cases reported, three active cases remain in New Brunswick

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 3:31 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, N.B., on Feb. 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, N.B., on Feb. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases on Saturday as three active cases remain in the province.

In total, there have been 168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and 48,328 negative tests.

The most recent case was reported on Wednesday and involved a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton area.

Read more: New COVID-19 deal with federal government provides $200 million for New Brunswick

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, and 163 people have recovered from the virus.

There have also been two deaths in the province.

New Brunswick is still operating within the Atlantic bubble, which allows travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without mandatory self-isolation.

Read more: Atlantic premiers not ready to lift travel restrictions on rest of Canada

Travellers coming to New Brunswick from outside of Atlantic provinces are still required to isolate for 14 days.

 

