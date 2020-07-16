27 cases now linked to Kelowna coronavirus exposures

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor says there have now been 27 cases of COVID-19 linked to exposures at private parties in Kelowna between late June and early July.

Eighteen of those cases are residents of the Interior, while nine are from the Lower Mainland.

Interior Health has released a list of dates and places where people may have been exposed.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the update as she announced 21 new cases in the province and no new deaths Thursday.

Three of the new cases are epi-linked.

Tuesday has been the only day in the last eight in which fewer than 20 new cases have been reported.

B.C. has now recorded 3,170 COVID-19 cases in total — 17 of which are epi-linked. Of the total, 2,789 people have recovered while 189 others have died. That leaves 192 active cases.

Fifteen people were in hospital as of Thursday, with just three of them in critical care.

Earlier Thursday, the federal government announced $19 billion in funding for the provinces to help them reopen and deal with a potential second wave of COVID-19 in the months to come.

Ottawa also confirmed that the closure of the U.S. border to all but essential travel will be extended to Aug. 21.