Interior Health identifies more potential COVID-19 exposure locations in Kelowna

Interior Health, after further testing of individuals, has identified additional Kelowna locations where people may have been exposed to COVID-19 between June 25 and July 6.

Individuals who visited the following locations on the dates noted are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they have those symptoms:

* Cactus Club, #1-1370 Water St., from July 3-6.

* Pace Spin Studio, #5-1717 Harvey Ave, Kelowna from July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Interior Health is also reminding individuals who attended gatherings at the following locations on the dates noted to self-isolate and monitor themselves closely for symptoms:

* Discovery Bay Resort (1088 Sunset Dr., Kelowna) from July 1 to 5.

* Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge (3519 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna) on July 1.

IH says public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, health officials are reaching out directly to exposed individuals.

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 is asked to monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they develop symptoms.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider, family physician, nurse practitioner or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or loss of sense of taste or smell.

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

* Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

* Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

* Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

* Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

For answers to frequently asked questions, you can go to the Interior Health public website https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/frequently-asked-questions/