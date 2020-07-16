Menu

Crime

Man at the centre of racist, anti-mask tirade at Mississauga supermarket turns himself in

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Racist, anti-mask tirade at Asian supermarket in Mississauga goes viral
WATCH ABOVE (July 8, 2020): Racist, anti-mask tirade at Asian supermarket in Mississauga goes viral.

Peel Regional Police say a man — who appeared in a video yelling racist and anti-mask comments towards T&T Supermarket employees in Mississauga — has turned himself in.

The incident happened on July 5 at the store near Mavis Road and Central Parkway West and was captured in a video posted on YouTube. The video begins with a man appearing to dump several items from a grocery bag onto the floor in protest after an employee asks him to wear a mask while shopping as it is store policy.

The man then confronts a male employee who asks him not to yell inside the supermarket. He then starts yelling anti-Asian racist remarks.
“Where did we get our Wuhan communist virus? From China, from you guys. The communist virus,” he can be heard yelling at the employee, who responds by telling the customer, repeatedly, that he is Canadian.
Trending Stories
Read more: Police investigating after racist, anti-mask tirade at Mississauga supermarket goes viral

The man was asked to leave and eventually left the grocery store and did not return.

Police said 48-year-old John McCash, wanted for a hate crime, turned himself into investigators at 11 Division in Mississauga on Thursday.

McCash was served with a Summons to turn himself in to any Peel Regional Police station. McCash is now charged with causing a disturbance and has a court date set for Sept. 25.

Read more: Summons issued by police after racist, anti-mask tirade at Mississauga supermarket

“Hate-crime incidents have a negative impact on our community and create a ripple effect,” Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.

“It can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety and fear, not only on the individual who has directly been victimized, but also to the community at large. Reporting incidents of hate-crime is essential to stopping these incidents; we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all we serve.”

Anyone with additional information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 — With files from Global News’ Kamil Karamali and Nick Westoll.
CoronavirusCOVID-19RacismMississaugaRacist Commentsanti-asiananti-maskanti-mask tiradeJohn McCashMississauga grocery storeMississauga racist comments grocery storeT&T supermarketq
