Canada

Summons issued by police after racist, anti-mask tirade at Mississauga supermarket

By Nick Westoll & Kamil Karamali Global News
Racist, anti-mask tirade at Asian supermarket in Mississauga goes viral
WATCH ABOVE: The nearly four-minute video appears to show a man berating employees at a Mississauga T & T Supermarket when he’s asked to wear a mask inside the store. Kamil Karamali reports.

Peel Regional Police say a summons has been issued after a man appeared in a video to hurl anti-Asian and anti-mask rhetoric towards T&T Supermarket employees in Mississauga.

“Hate crime incidents impact our community, creating a ripple effect,” Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“It can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety, and fear, not only on the individual who has directly been victimized, but, as we have seen with this incident, on the broader community.”

The incident happened on July 5 at the store near Mavis Road and Central Parkway West and was captured in a video posted on YouTube.

Read more: Police investigating after racist, anti-mask tirade at Mississauga supermarket goes viral

The video began with a man appearing to dump several items from a grocery bag onto the floor in protest after an employee asks him to wear a mask while shopping.

The man then confronted a male employee who asks him not to yell inside the supermarket. The man then began yelling anti-Asian racist remarks.

A woman, whom the man referred to as his wife, can be seen in the video trying to restrain the irate customer — who continued to yell that he has asthma and doesn’t want to wear a mask.

The man eventually left the store after several other workers came to the aid of the employee.

Read more: Asian communities across Canada report rising racist behaviour during COVID-19 crisis

T&T Supermarkets claimed the man was arguing with another customer and store employees for several minutes before the cellphone video began recording.

In the update Wednesday evening, police said a summons for causing a disturbance was issued for 48-year-old Mississauga resident John McCash. Officers asked him to go to any Peel Regional Police station.

Investigators added that they are in contact with the victim “to ensure there are no additional safety concerns.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

