Waterloo Region’s top doctor gets a promotion

Waterloo Region’s top doctor got a promotion on Wednesday as council voted to name appointed Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang as Commissioner of Public Health and Emergency Services for Waterloo Region to be its Commissioner of Public Health and Emergency Services.

Council is also applying to the province to have the acting removed from her current acting medical officer of health title.

“I am most grateful to be able to serve my community in this capacity,” Wang said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the work that our dedicated Public Health and Paramedic Services teams have done to promote and protect the health and well-being of Waterloo Region residents.”

She first joined the region in 2004 as its Associate Medical Officer of Health.

It credits Wang for stick-handling the region through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the successful application for the safe consumption and treatment centre.

“Hsiu-Li is well-known and highly respected in this community and she has done an exceptional job safeguarding the health of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

Wang has been filling in for Dr. Liana Nolan who has been on extended leave. The region says that when Nolan is able to return, she will take on a different role.