Health

Single new coronavirus case reported in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 11:47 am
Waterloo Public Health reported a single new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,347.

This is the first time since July 2 that the agency has reported just one new case of the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus — What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Stage 3 of reopening

There were no new deaths or resolved cases reported, leaving the death toll at 118 with the total number of resolved cases remaining at 1,347.

There are now 50 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region including 10 people who are in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A new outbreak was reported Tuesday at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor after a staff member tested positive for the virus. It is the only current outbreak in the region.

Read more: 102 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, lowest increase since late March

Ontario reported 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest single-day increase since March 25. The provincial total is now 37,052.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,732 after nine new deaths were reported.

