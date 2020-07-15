Single new coronavirus case reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported a single new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,347.

This is the first time since July 2 that the agency has reported just one new case of the virus.

There were no new deaths or resolved cases reported, leaving the death toll at 118 with the total number of resolved cases remaining at 1,347.

1:39 How to stop travellers from spreading COVID-19 when they are getting on a flight How to stop travellers from spreading COVID-19 when they are getting on a flight

There are now 50 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region including 10 people who are in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A new outbreak was reported Tuesday at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor after a staff member tested positive for the virus. It is the only current outbreak in the region.

Ontario reported 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest single-day increase since March 25. The provincial total is now 37,052.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,732 after nine new deaths were reported.