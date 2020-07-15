102 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, lowest increase since late March

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest single-day increase since late March, bringing the provincial total to 37,052.

Ontario has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks. Wednesday’s case number of 102 is the lowest increase within a 24-hour period since March 25, which saw 100 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,732, as nine new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 32,920 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,752,828 tests so far for the virus. This is up 23,769 tests from the previous day. There are 22,029 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 49 new cases, Peel Region with 14 and York Region with five more cases.

The report also highlights that Windsor-Essex, which has been at the centre of farm outbreaks among migrant workers, reported an additional 15 cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or five or fewer new cases.

“Locally, 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

“With 135 more resolved, there are 33 fewer active cases in Ontario as we continue to track a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province.”

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

17,122 people are male.

19,649 people are female.

1,905 people are 19 and under.

11,018 people are 20 to 39.

11,225 people are 40 to 59.

6,908 people are 60 to 79.

5,988 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has 115 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by 22 from the previous day), with 31 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 22 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,838 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two deaths from Tuesday, and there are 20 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 49 active cases among long-term care residents and 117 active cases among staff.

