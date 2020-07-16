1 new coronavirus case in London-Middlesex, health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said Thursday.

It brings the region’s total case count to 671. No recoveries or deaths were reported, leaving those totals at 570 and 57, respectively.

It’s been nearly five weeks since the region reported its last COVID-19-related death on June 12.

The new case, reported on Wednesday, involves an individual from London, the health unit said. The person is not a health-care worker nor are they associated with a seniors’ facility.

Health officials reported no new cases on Wednesday or Tuesday, along with one recovery and four recoveries, respectively. One case and one recovery were reported Monday.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 1.28 per day as of Thursday. Looking back 14 days to July 2, the average is one exactly.

The region’s test positivity rate stands at 0.1 per cent as of the week of July 5, according to the health unit’s most recent available data. That’s down from an 8.2 per cent peak in late March when tests weren’t as available to the general public.

According to the health unit, 592 confirmed cases have been reported in London, while 23 have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, and 12 in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, six cases each have been reported in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, while one case each has been reported in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Health unit data shows people in their 20s continue to make up the largest age group when it comes to confirmed cases with 136, or 21 per cent of cases. Nearly half are due to contact with a confirmed case.

People in their 80s account for 84 cases, or sixteen per cent, due in large part to outbreaks that have been reported at seniors’ homes. Health unit data shows 84 per cent of cases involving people in their 80s have been linked to outbreaks.

Long-term care and retirement homes have seen at least 21 of the 26 outbreaks that have been declared in London and Middlesex during the pandemic. They’re linked to at least 180 cases and 37 of the region’s deaths.

However, they have been tied to fewer and fewer new cases, according to the health unit. Of the 16 cases reported this month, only two have a link to seniors’ homes. Neither triggered an outbreak declaration.

Every outbreak in the region has been resolved. The last to be declared over was at Westmount Gardens on July 2.

Health unit figures show 112 of the region’s confirmed cases — about 17.5 per cent of cases — have had to be hospitalized, with 31 needing intensive care. The vast majority, nearly 90 per cent, involved people over the age of 50.

According to local hospitals, few, if any, people are currently hospitalized for the virus.

London Health Sciences Centre says the number of hospitalized patients in its care is fewer than five, while St. Joseph’s Health Care London says no COVID-19 patients are being treated at its facilities.

LHSC hasn’t issued an exact tally since June 10, saying it will issue a number if COVID-19 patient numbers rise above five.

According to Public Health Ontario, at least 4,554 people — 12 per cent of Ontario’s cases — had to be hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five deaths.

The total number of cases now stands at 37,163, which includes 2,737 deaths and 33,061 cases marked as resolved.

The number of resolved cases grew by 141 today, outpacing the number of new cases.

The number of people in hospital, intensive care and on a ventilator all declined.

The province says more than 26,492 people were tested for the novel coronavirus on the previous day. Ontario’s positivity rate for tests stands at 0.8 per cent as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ontario has extended pandemic emergency orders until July 29.

Elgin and Oxford

One person has recovered, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Thursday.

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 87, of which now 80 have recovered. Five have also died, a tally that has not changed since April.

Health officials reported no changes on Wednesday, Tuesday, and Monday, and reported one case on Saturday in Woodstock.

It’s one of two cases that remain in the region. The other case is also located in Woodstock.

No outbreaks are active in the region. Three have been declared, with all resolved. Ten cases were reported.

SWPH says 13,074 tests have been administered as of Wednesday, with 211 pending results.

The region’s test positivity rate remains at 0.7 per cent.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported Thursday by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

It keeps the region’s total case count at 59, of which 53 have recovered and five have died, leaving one active case in the region in Perth County. The last death to be reported was in late April.

Health officials reported no changes on Wednesday and Tuesday and reported one recovery on Monday.

According to the health unit, people in their 60s make up the largest age group of cases with 16, followed by people in their 50s with 12 cases, and people in their 30s with nine.

No cases have been hospitalized since late April, according to health unit figures.

Stratford has seen the highest number of cases with 26, followed by Perth County with 15, Huron County with 14, and St. Marys with four.

Four deaths have been reported in Stratford, all linked to a since-resolved outbreak at Greenwood Court, while one death has been reported in St. Marys.

Nine outbreaks in total have been declared, linked to 23 cases.

At least 10,555 people had been tested in the region as of Thursday.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported late Wednesday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 287, of which 260 have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, a tally that has not changed since early June.

Health officials reported one new case and one recovery late Tuesday and reported no change late Monday and Sunday.

Two cases remain active in the region, according to the health unit.

Bluewater Health hospital reported Thursday that no COVID-19 patients were in its care. Fifteen patients were in hospital with pending tests.

The hospital hasn’t seen a confirmed patient in its care since June 14. It closed its dedicated COVID-19 unit soon afterwards.

At least 19 staff at the hospital have tested positive during the pandemic.

Fifty-seven people have been hospitalized in Lambton for COVID-19. Most hospital admissions were in March and April.

According to the health unit, 14,546 test results have been received, with two per cent of tests coming back positive.

— With files from The Canadian Press