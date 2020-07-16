111 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, 5 deaths; total cases at 37,163

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 37,163.

Ontario has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,737, as five new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 33,061 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,779,320 tests so far for the virus. This is up 26,492 tests from the previous day. There are 25,297 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Thursday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 30 new cases, Peel Region with 25 and York Region with 10 more cases.

The report also highlights that Windsor-Essex, which has been at the centre of farm outbreaks among migrant workers, reported an additional 14 cases.

Ottawa reported 15 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or five or fewer new cases.

With 141 more resolved, there are 30 fewer active cases in Ontario. The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients have all declined. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 16, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

17,178 people are male.

19,705 people are female.

1,919 people are 19 and under.

11,082 people are 20 to 39.

11,244 people are 40 to 59.

6,921 people are 60 to 79.

5,988 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The majority of Thursday’s new cases came from people aged 20 to 29, followed by aged 40 to 59, then 19 and under, then the 60 to 79 age group and in the 80 and over category there were zero cases recorded.

Ontario has 107 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by eight from the previous day), with 26 patients in an intensive care unit (down by five) and 20 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

“With 141 more resolved, there are 30 fewer active cases in Ontario. The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients have all declined,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,840 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two deaths from the previous day, and there are 19 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 45 active cases among long-term care residents and 62 active cases among staff.

