‘Ink Master’ star Daniel Silva pleads no contest in Corey La Barrie death case

Send this page to someone via email

Daniel Silva has pleaded no contest in the case of the death of his friend, Corey La Barrie.

The Ink Master star entered his no-contest plea on Tuesday to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

Silva’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13 and he faces up to four years in prison.

In May, Silva was charged with murder after YouTuber La Barrie died following a car crash on his 25th birthday earlier that month. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on May 20.

The former reality TV star was arrested May 11 after he allegedly ran his car off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree.

Story continues below advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department’s valley traffic division confirmed the arrest of Silva at the time, saying: “A 2020 McLaren 600LT was travelling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.”

“The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision,” according to a press release from the police.

After the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, Silva and La Barrie, 25, were transported to a local hospital, but the YouTuber succumbed to his injuries.

Silva, who was featured on many seasons of Ink Master, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

“Drivers are reminded to obey the rules of the road and to drive at a safe speed. Speed kills and reckless driving puts other innocent bystanders in danger as well. If you are involved in a collision, you should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify yourself,” the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) added.

Mike Lopez, media relations officer for the LAPD, said Silva “was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, crashed and killed the passenger. So he’s been charged with murder and is in police custody.”

Story continues below advertisement

La Barrie thanked his fans for their birthday wishes in his last tweet before his death.

Thank you for the birthday wishes love you guys! And if you have the intro to my stream how did you like it? — Corey La Barrie (@coreylabarrie) May 10, 2020